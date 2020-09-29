'Frustration of One Party at Root of Politics of Opposition': PM Responds to Protests over Farm Bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on those opposing the farm reform bills, saying they do not want farmers to have the freedom of selling their produce in the open market. Without naming the Congress, he said the frustration of a party that ruled for four generations is at the root of this politics of opposition for opposition's sake.

Modi was speaking at the launch of mega projects in Uttarakhand via video conference.

The opposition has got just one way of doing politics and that is by opposing, he said, adding those protesting the farm bills are favouring middlemen. Modi said that by opposing big reformative steps by the Centre, such forces were making themselves socially irrelevant in the country.

Modi said a single party has opposed everything from the Jan Dhan accounts, GST, One Rank One Pension, Rafale, Statue of Unity, 10% reservation for the poor to celebration of November 26 as Samvidhan Diwas.

"The frustration of a party which has ended up riding the shoulders of others despite wielding power for four generations is behind this politics of opposition," he said. The Congress and some other opposition parties have been protesting against the new farm laws.

Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six projects under the 'Namami Gange Mission' for Uttarakhand and said, "Today money is not wasted in water but spent on it."

These include a 68 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), upgradation of the existing 27 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur in Haridwar and construction of a 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar. The inauguration of the 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks the completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity mode in public private partnership.

Meanwhile, in Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat was inaugurated. The Haridwar-Rishikesh zone contributes about 80 per cent wastewater load into the Ganga. Hence, the inauguration of these STPs will play a significant role in keeping the river clean.

Modi also inaugurated a five MLD STP in Chorpani, and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD in Badrinath. In all, 30 projects are now complete in Uttarakhand for taking care of pollution in 17 towns near the Ganga river. The logo of the Jal Jeevan Mission was also unveiled by Modi and the first museum on the Ganga dedicated to showcase the culture and biodiversity was inaugurated.

