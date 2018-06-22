English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Full-Fledged Karnataka Cabinet Meets; CM Kumaraswamy to Present Budget on July 5
Kumaraswamy, who also holds Finance portfolio, had commenced pre-budget discussions with various departments and their respective ministers since Thursday.
File photo of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the first budget of his Congress-JD(S) coalition government on July 5, the state cabinet decided on Friday.
The cabinet that met for the first time after its expansion and portfolio allocation also decided to request Governor Vajubhai Vala to address the joint session of the state legislature on July 2.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the first session of the coalition government will
be held from July 2 to 12.
"It has been decided to convene the joint session on July 2...the cabinet has decided to request the Governor to address and outline the objectives of the new government as per practice. The cabinet has also decided that the chief minister will be presenting the budget on July 5," he added.
Kumaraswamy, who also holds Finance portfolio, had commenced pre-budget discussions with various departments and their respective ministers since Thursday.
Recently differences had emerged on presentation of the full-fledged budget, as former chief minister and chairman
of the Congress-JD(S) coordination committee Siddaramaiah had suggested that there was no need for a fresh budget and insisted that a supplementary budget would do.
The cabinet also approved the appointment of senior JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti as pro-tem Chairman of
the Karnataka Legislative Council, until the new Chairman is elected.
It also decided to authorise the chief minister to recommend names for 2019 Padma awards that will given away
during the Republic Day.
The first meeting of the full-fledged cabinet in Karnataka after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government came to power in the state was on Friday.
Though the first official cabinet meeting of the new government was held with only two members, Kumaraswamy and his
deputy Parameshwara on May 30, it had not transacted any official business.
Other decisions of the cabinet include instructions to government departments to complete the process of transfer of employees by July end and limiting percentage of transfers to 4 per cent of the total strength of the department.
Gowda said during the setting up of the Bengaluru International Airport the government had given Rs 333.50 crore
as interest free loan.
Repayment had to begin now, but as Bangalore International Airport Limited has taken up expansion and
second runway work, the cabinet has decided to give 10 years time for repayment.
He said the cabinet has given its approval to distribute second set of uniforms to students studying in government schools through School Development and Monitoring Committee.
The minister said Rs 115.8 crore has been approved for the purpose as it will cost Rs 300 per student.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
