Full List of BJP Candidates in Delhi Elections 2020: BJP Contesting in 67 of 70 Seats
The final list was announced post midnight after the Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) declared that it will not contest the polls in alliance with the BJP given its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday releasing its second list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the battle for the seat of power in the national capital finally has all its players in place.
The BJP now has fielded candidates on all seats that were earlier went to its ally SAD in the previous Assembly elections in Delhi.
Full List of BJP candidates:
1. Narela: Neeldaman Khatri
2. Burari: (Ally JDU to contest)
3. Timarpur: Surendra Singh Bittu
4. Adarsh Nagar: Rajkimar Bhatia
5. Badli: Vijay Bhagat
6. Rithala: Manish Chaudhary
7. Bawana: Ravindra Kumar Indraj
8. Mundka: Azad Singh
9. Kirari: Anil Jha
10. Sultanpur Majra: Ramchandra Chhavaria
11. Nangloi Jat: Sumanlata Shaukeen
12. Mangolpuri: Karam Singh Karma
13. Rohini: Vijendra Gupta
14. Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta
15. Shakur Basti: SC Vats
16. Tri Nagar: Tilak Ram Gupta
17. Wazirpur: Mahendra Nagpal
18. Model Town: Kapil Mishra
19. Sadar Bazar: Jay Prakash
20. Chandni Chowk: Suman Kumar Gupta
21. Matia Mahal: Ravindra Gupta
22. Ballimaran: Lata Sodhi
23. Karol Bagh: Yogendra Chandolia
24. Patel Nagar: Parvesh Ratan
25. Moti Nagar: Subhash Sachdeva
26. Madipur: Kailash Sankhla
27. Rajouri Garden: Ramesh Khanna
28. Hari Nagar: Tejendra Pal Bagga
29. Tilak Nagar: Rajeev Babbar
30. Janakpuri: Ashish Sood
31. Vikaspuri: Sanjay Singh
32. Uttam Nagar: Krishna Gehlot
33. Dwarka: Pradyumna Rajput
34. Matiala: Rajesh Gehlot
35. Najafgarh: Ajit Kharkhari
36. Bijwasan: Satprakash Rana
37. Palam: Vijay Pandit
38. Delhi Cantt: Manish Singh
39. Rajinder Nagar: RP Singh
40. New Delhi: Sunil Yadav
41. Jangpura: Imrit Singh Bakshi
42. Kasturba Nagar: Ravindra Chaudhary
43. Malviya Nagar: Shailendra Singh Moti
44. RK Puram: Anil Sharma
45. Mehrauli: Kusum Khatri
46. Chhatarpur: Brahm Singh Tanwar
47. Deoli: Arvind Kumar
48. Ambedkar Nagar: Khushi Ram
49. Sangam Vihar: (Ally JDU to contest)
50. Greater Kailash: Shikha Ray
51. Kalkaji: Dharamveer Singh
52. Tughlakabad: Vikram Bidhuri
53. Badarpur: Ramveer Singh Bidhuri
54. Okhla: Brahm Singh
55. Trilokpuri: Kiran Vaid
56. Kondli: Rajkumar Dhillon
57. Patparganj: Ravi Negi
58. Laxmi Nagar: Abhay Kumar Verma
59. Vishwas Nagar: OP Sharma
60. Krishna Nagar: Anil Goyal
61. Gandhi Nagar: Anil Vajpayee
62. Shahdara: Sanjay Goyal
63. Seemapuri: (Ally LJP to contest)
64. Rohtas Nagar: Jitendra Mahajan
65. Seelampur: Kaushal Mishra
66. Ghonda: Ajay Mahavar
67. Babarpur: Naresh Gaud
68. Gokalpur: Ranjeet Kashyap
69. Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan
70. Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht
