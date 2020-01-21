Full List of BJP Candidates in Delhi Elections 2020: BJP Contesting in 67 of 70 Seats

New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday releasing its second list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the battle for the seat of power in the national capital finally has all its players in place.

The list was announced post midnight after the Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) declared that it will not contest the polls in alliance with the BJP given its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The BJP now has fielded candidates on all seats that were earlier went to its ally SAD in the previous Assembly elections in Delhi.

Full List of BJP candidates:

1. Narela: Neeldaman Khatri

2. Burari: (Ally JDU to contest)

3. Timarpur: Surendra Singh Bittu

4. Adarsh Nagar: Rajkimar Bhatia

5. Badli: Vijay Bhagat

6. Rithala: Manish Chaudhary

7. Bawana: Ravindra Kumar Indraj

8. Mundka: Azad Singh

9. Kirari: Anil Jha

10. Sultanpur Majra: Ramchandra Chhavaria

11. Nangloi Jat: Sumanlata Shaukeen

12. Mangolpuri: Karam Singh Karma

13. Rohini: Vijendra Gupta

14. Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta

15. Shakur Basti: SC Vats

16. Tri Nagar: Tilak Ram Gupta

17. Wazirpur: Mahendra Nagpal

18. Model Town: Kapil Mishra

19. Sadar Bazar: Jay Prakash

20. Chandni Chowk: Suman Kumar Gupta

21. Matia Mahal: Ravindra Gupta

22. Ballimaran: Lata Sodhi

23. Karol Bagh: Yogendra Chandolia

24. Patel Nagar: Parvesh Ratan

25. Moti Nagar: Subhash Sachdeva

26. Madipur: Kailash Sankhla

27. Rajouri Garden: Ramesh Khanna

28. Hari Nagar: Tejendra Pal Bagga

29. Tilak Nagar: Rajeev Babbar

30. Janakpuri: Ashish Sood

31. Vikaspuri: Sanjay Singh

32. Uttam Nagar: Krishna Gehlot

33. Dwarka: Pradyumna Rajput

34. Matiala: Rajesh Gehlot

35. Najafgarh: Ajit Kharkhari

36. Bijwasan: Satprakash Rana

37. Palam: Vijay Pandit

38. Delhi Cantt: Manish Singh

39. Rajinder Nagar: RP Singh

40. New Delhi: Sunil Yadav

41. Jangpura: Imrit Singh Bakshi

42. Kasturba Nagar: Ravindra Chaudhary

43. Malviya Nagar: Shailendra Singh Moti

44. RK Puram: Anil Sharma

45. Mehrauli: Kusum Khatri

46. Chhatarpur: Brahm Singh Tanwar

47. Deoli: Arvind Kumar

48. Ambedkar Nagar: Khushi Ram

49. Sangam Vihar: (Ally JDU to contest)

50. Greater Kailash: Shikha Ray

51. Kalkaji: Dharamveer Singh

52. Tughlakabad: Vikram Bidhuri

53. Badarpur: Ramveer Singh Bidhuri

54. Okhla: Brahm Singh

55. Trilokpuri: Kiran Vaid

56. Kondli: Rajkumar Dhillon

57. Patparganj: Ravi Negi

58. Laxmi Nagar: Abhay Kumar Verma

59. Vishwas Nagar: OP Sharma

60. Krishna Nagar: Anil Goyal

61. Gandhi Nagar: Anil Vajpayee

62. Shahdara: Sanjay Goyal

63. Seemapuri: (Ally LJP to contest)

64. Rohtas Nagar: Jitendra Mahajan

65. Seelampur: Kaushal Mishra

66. Ghonda: Ajay Mahavar

67. Babarpur: Naresh Gaud

68. Gokalpur: Ranjeet Kashyap

69. Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan

70. Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht

