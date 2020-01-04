Full Statehood Will be Part of AAP's Delhi Poll Manifesto, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Full statehood for Delhi was the main poll plank of AAP in the Lok Sabha elections last year.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that full statehood for Delhi will be a part of the AAP's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election and the party will keep fighting for it.
Full statehood for Delhi was the main poll plank of AAP in the Lok Sabha elections last year. However, it failed to impress the people of Delhi and AAP candidates lost on all seven seats in the city.
Addressing the fifth Town Hall meeting, anchored by ABP news channel, Kejriwal said full statehood is the only promise the party was not able to fulfil.
"Full statehood for Delhi will be part of the AAP's election manifesto and the party will keep fighting for it," he asserted.
The AAP is expected to release its manifesto between January 15 to 20, Kejriwal had said earlier.
