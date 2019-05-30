Take the pledge to vote

Full Text of the 2 Oaths Narendra Modi and His Council of Ministers Will Take at 7pm

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his new council of ministers will take the oaths of office and secrecy at the forecourt in Rashtrapathi Bhawan. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oaths of office and secrecy.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
Full Text of the 2 Oaths Narendra Modi and His Council of Ministers Will Take at 7pm
File photo of Prime Minister -designate Narendra Modi.
After the land slide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term on Thursday (May 30) at 7 pm. Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his new council of ministers will take the oaths of office and secrecy at the forecourt in Rashtrapathi Bhawan. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oaths of office and secrecy. Fifty four special guests, besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.

Here is the full script of the oath of office

"I, (name), do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties as a Minister for the Union and that I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will."

Here is the full script of the oath of secrecy

"I, (name) do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person or persons any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as a Minister for the Union except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as such Minister."


facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

