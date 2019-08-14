'Fun and Frolic' in Corbett Will Not Solve Economic Crisis: Yechury's Dig at PM's Man vs Wild Feature

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Wednesday the "fun and frolic" in Jim Corbett National Park will not solve the problems faced by the economic, in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he appeared on Discovery Channel's Man vs Wild.

The episode, telecast on Monday night, was shot in the national park.

"The fun and frolic in Corbett will not provide the solution to this grave economic crisis, created by the government since 2014. We have not heard any coherent plan from the govt except same rabid, divisive spiel meant to cause social disharmony.

"This is no longer some anecdotal evidence. Hard data every single day is driving home the gravity of the economic crisis which engulfs all sectors. The writing is on the wall and those responsible for managing the economy are missing or distracting from the real issue," Yechury tweeted.

