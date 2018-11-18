GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fundamental Right of Hindus to Offer Prayers at Ram's Birthplace, Says Subramanian Swamy

He said Muslims can offer prayers at any other place but Hindus sentiments were associated with the place where Lord Ram was born and so the temple must be built there.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2018, 7:53 AM IST
File photo of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.
File photo of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.
Varanasi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said Saturday if the Hindus unite then no one could stop the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He said it was the fundamental right of Hindus to offer prayers at the birthplace of Ram and added that even the Supreme Court would agree on the issue of their faith.

Swamy was addressing a conference at the BHU's Swatantrata Bhavan organised in the memory of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal.

He said Muslims can offer prayers at any other place but Hindus sentiments were associated with the place where Lord Ram was born and so the temple must be built there.

He said if the Hindus unite then no one could stop the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Swamy said efforts would be made to declare "Ram Setu" as a national heritage.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Champat Rai appealed to the students to unite for building the temple.

He said the Ram temple was matter of prestige for Hindus.
