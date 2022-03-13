Furious Over Mamata's 'Can't Depend on Cong' jibe, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Her 'Agent of BJP'

Congress’s West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has termed the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee an agent of the BJP, days after the Assembly poll debacle and ensuing remarks by TMC president.

ANI reported that Chowdhury, explaining the Congress presence across the country, said that the Congress has 20 per cent of the Opposition’s total vote share and asked the Trinamool chief where her party stands in politics.

Banerjee had on Friday referred to the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states where the Congress faced a humiliating defeat and said, “All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can’t depend on Congress."

Responding to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s statement, the Congress chief slammed Banerjee for questioning the Congress party’s presence across India.

“Not right to respond to a mad person. Congress has 700 MLAs across India. Does Didi have it? Congress has 20 per cent of the Opposition’s total vote share. Does she have it? She’s saying this to please BJP and act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant," ANI reported West Bengal Congress chief as saying.

Further attacking Banerjee, who had parted ways from the Congress in 1997 and went on to become one of the founding members of Trinamool Congress, Chowdhury said that she would not have been born politically, had the Congress not existed. Chowdhury further alleged that she weakened the Congress in Goa.

“Why are you making remarks against Congress? If Congress didn’t exist then people like Mamata Banerjee would not have been born. She should remember this. They went to Goa to please BJP, they made Congress lose. You weakened Congress in Goa, everyone knows this," Chowdhury said.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the Congress failed to retain power in Punjab and faced a crushing defeat in remaining four states.

