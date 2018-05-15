Gadag Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate H K Patil Wins

Live Status INC H.K. Patil Won

Gadag (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gadag district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,15,621 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,07,788 are male, 1,07,661 female and 23 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.74 and the approximate literacy rate is 80%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 33,727 votes (24.74%) securing 51.7% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.34%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,616 votes (8.01%) registering 50.61% of the votes polled.