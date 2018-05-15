GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Gadag Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate H K Patil Wins

Live election result of 66 Gadag constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gadag MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
Gadag (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gadag district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,15,621 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,07,788 are male, 1,07,661 female and 23 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.74 and the approximate literacy rate is 80%
Live Status INC H.K. Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7769948.41%H.K. Patil
BJP7583147.25%Anil P. Menasinakai
NOTA20071.25%Nota
INCP10430.65%B.M. Patil
IND10340.64%Abbigeri Manjunath Basappa
BSP9850.61%Mahaboobsab Rajesab Sompur
AIMEP7910.49%Ballary Shirajahamad Mahammadgous
IND4220.26%Vishwanath Khanapur
IND2720.17%Abdul Khadarsab A
RCMP2190.14%Mallikarajun B. Desai
JD(U)1870.12%S. S. Radder

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 33,727 votes (24.74%) securing 51.7% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.34%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,616 votes (8.01%) registering 50.61% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Gadag live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

