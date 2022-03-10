Gadarpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Gadarpur seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Jarnail Singh Kali (AAP), Jasvant Singh (BSP), Premanand Mahajan (INC), Shaheroom (SP), Arvind Pandey (BJP), Lal Bahadur Yadav (NYDS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 74.5%, which is -6.39% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Arvind Pandey of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gadarpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.65 Gadarpur (गदरपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Gadarpur is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.31%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.1%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,43,746 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 74,480 were male and 69,264 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gadarpur in 2022 is: 930 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,21,329 eligible electors, of which 64,237 were male,57,092 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,03,062 eligible electors, of which 54,437 were male, 48,625 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gadarpur in 2017 was 353. In 2012, there were 335 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Arvind Pandey of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajendra Pal Singh of INC by a margin of 14,106 which was 14.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Arvind Pande of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jarnail Singh of IND by a margin of 5,133 votes which was 6.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 65 Gadarpur Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Gadarpur are: Jarnail Singh Kali (AAP), Jasvant Singh (BSP), Premanand Mahajan (INC), Shaheroom (SP), Arvind Pandey (BJP), Lal Bahadur Yadav (NYDS).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.89%, while it was 82.28% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gadarpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.65 Gadarpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 145. In 2012, there were 137 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.65 Gadarpur comprises of the following areas of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 1-Kelakheda, 2-Charkarpur, 9-Barwala, 10-Ganeshpur, 11- Badripur of 1-Bajpur-I KC, Panchayat19-Mudiyakala of 2-Bajpur-II KC and C-T.A.C. Kelakhera of 6-Bajpur Tehsil; KC 1-Gadarpur, Panchayats 8- Kulha, 9-Dhanpur Vijaypur, 13-Vijaynagar of 2-Dineshpur KC, Pipal Parao Forest Range, Dineshpur TAC and Gadarpur Municipal Board of 7-Gadarpur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Gadarpur constituency, which are: Kaladhungi, Lalkuwa, Rudrapur, Bajpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Gadarpur is approximately 247 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gadarpur is: 29°05’10.0"N 79°14’53.2"E.

