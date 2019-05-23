Gadchiroli-Chimur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ashok Mahadevrao Nete BJP Ashok Mahadevrao Nete LEADING

Gadchiroli-Chimur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 25814 48.95% Ashok Mahadevrao Nete Leading INC 17008 32.25% Dr. Namdev Dalluji Usendi VBA 7224 13.70% Dr. Rameshkumar Baburaoji Gajabe NOTA 1100 2.09% Nota BSP 932 1.77% Harichandra Nagoji Mangam APOI 661 1.25% Deorao Monba Nannaware

12. Gadchiroli-Chimur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.03% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 30.8%. The estimated literacy level of Gadchiroli-Chimur is 76.24%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ashok Mahadeorao Nete of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,36,870 votes which was 23.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.18% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kowase Marotrao Sainuji of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 28,580 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.40% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.19% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gadchiroli-Chimur was: Ashok Mahadeorao Nete (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,52,751 men, 7,15,686 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gadchiroli-Chimur is: 19.7612 80.1523Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गढ़चिरोली-चिमूर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); গাদচিরোলি-চিমুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); गडचिरोली- चिमूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ગઢચિરોલી ચિમુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); காட்சிரோலி சிமூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); గడ్చిరోలి - చిమోగ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಗಡ್ಚಿರೋಲಿ-ಚಿಮುರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഖഡ്തിറോലി-ചിമുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).