Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Gadchiroli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गडचिरोली): Dr. Deorao Madguji Holi of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gadchiroli (गडचिरोली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Dr. Deorao Madguji Holi
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Gadchiroli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गडचिरोली): Dr. Deorao Madguji Holi of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gadchiroli (गडचिरोली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

68. Gadchiroli (गडचिरोली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and is part of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 26.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.36%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,85,936 eligible electors, of which 1,45,971 were male, 1,39,965 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 229 service voters had also registered to vote.

Gadchiroli Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
16173
47.68%
Dr. Deorao Madguji Holi
INC
11468
33.81%
Dr. Chanda Nitin Kodwate
VBA
1986
5.85%
Gopal Kashinath Magare
GGP
931
2.74%
Mamita Tulshiram Hichami
BSP
599
1.77%
Akshamlal Palalal Shidam
SBP
475
1.40%
Dilip Kisan Madavi
PWPI
460
1.36%
Jayshree Vijay Welda
IND
372
1.10%
Sagar Bharat Kumbhre
NOTA
323
0.95%
Nota
IND
237
0.70%
Santosh Dashrath Soyam
AMPI
224
0.66%
Satish Bhaiyyaji Kusaram
IND
148
0.44%
Changdas Tulshiram Masram
IND
145
0.43%
Shivaji Aadku Narote
IND
120
0.35%
Santosh Namdeo Madavi
IND
106
0.31%
Diwakar Pendam
IND
80
0.24%
Kesri Bajirao Kumare
IND
73
0.22%
Gulabrao Ganpat Madavi

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,77,193 eligible electors, of which 1,43,105 were male, 1,34,088 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 229 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,37,610.

Gadchiroli has an elector sex ratio of 958.85.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Deorao Madguji Holi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 51905 votes which was 31.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.19% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Namdeo Dalluji Usendi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 960 votes which was 0.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.55% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 68. Gadchiroli Assembly segment of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency. Gadchiroli-Chimur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.62%, while it was 65.28 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 5.38%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 68. Gadchiroli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 328.

Extent: 68. Gadchiroli constituency comprises of the following areas of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra: Gadchiroli Tehsil, Chamorshi Tehsil Dhanora Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Dhanora and Chatgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gadchiroli is: 19.9974 80.1018.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gadchiroli results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram