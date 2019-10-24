Gadchiroli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गडचिरोली): Dr. Deorao Madguji Holi of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

68. Gadchiroli (गडचिरोली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and is part of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 26.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.36%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,85,936 eligible electors, of which 1,45,971 were male, 1,39,965 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 229 service voters had also registered to vote.

Gadchiroli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 16173 47.68% Dr. Deorao Madguji Holi LEADING INC 11468 33.81% Dr. Chanda Nitin Kodwate VBA 1986 5.85% Gopal Kashinath Magare GGP 931 2.74% Mamita Tulshiram Hichami BSP 599 1.77% Akshamlal Palalal Shidam SBP 475 1.40% Dilip Kisan Madavi PWPI 460 1.36% Jayshree Vijay Welda IND 372 1.10% Sagar Bharat Kumbhre NOTA 323 0.95% Nota IND 237 0.70% Santosh Dashrath Soyam AMPI 224 0.66% Satish Bhaiyyaji Kusaram IND 148 0.44% Changdas Tulshiram Masram IND 145 0.43% Shivaji Aadku Narote IND 120 0.35% Santosh Namdeo Madavi IND 106 0.31% Diwakar Pendam IND 80 0.24% Kesri Bajirao Kumare IND 73 0.22% Gulabrao Ganpat Madavi

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,77,193 eligible electors, of which 1,43,105 were male, 1,34,088 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 229 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,37,610.

Gadchiroli has an elector sex ratio of 958.85.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Deorao Madguji Holi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 51905 votes which was 31.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.19% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Namdeo Dalluji Usendi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 960 votes which was 0.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.55% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 68. Gadchiroli Assembly segment of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency. Gadchiroli-Chimur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.62%, while it was 65.28 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 5.38%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 68. Gadchiroli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 328.

Extent: 68. Gadchiroli constituency comprises of the following areas of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra: Gadchiroli Tehsil, Chamorshi Tehsil Dhanora Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Dhanora and Chatgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gadchiroli is: 19.9974 80.1018.

