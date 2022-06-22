Gaddaron ko Maaf Nahi Karenge, Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena Loyal to the Core: Mumbai Cong Chief Bhai Jagtap

With the rebellion mounted by Shiv Sena MLAs against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Congress is concerned about the rift in its part and has scheduled a meeting with all its MLAs at Congress’ Legislature Party leader Babasaheb Thorat’s residence in Mumbai.

Speaking to News18, Bhai Jagtap, Congress’s Mumbai unit chief, said the agenda is to dispel the speculation that many of its MLAs are absent and could break away.

Jagtap, who has been elected as an MLC in the recently concluded elections that witnessed cross-voting by the Congress and Shiv Sena MLAs and triggered the separation of Eknath Shinde from Thackeray, claimed that Shiv Sainiks are (kattar) fanatics and loyal to the core and will never forgive ‘Gaddar’.

“The Shiv Sena claims they have 41 MLAs. I don’t know what they are saying. Shiv Sainiks are very kattar and not disloyal. I can’t comment on it. However, it is their internal matter. We are with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. That is the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray,” said Jagtap.

“What we gather was these Shiv Sena MLAs were called for dinner and then taken from there. Gaddaron ko maaf nahi karenge (Traitors will not be spared). Why have they beaten up that MLA? I am surprised how such things are happening,” said Jagtap, adding there will be an inquiry against those who cross-voted.

Responding to whether there was intelligence failure on part of the government and how so many MLAs went together to a BJP-ruled state leading to near collapse of the government, the Congress leader said, “If Sharad Pawar says, it is the truth. What was our intelligence doing? Things will be clear soon. The Nationalist Congress Party is with the MVA. Our duty is to stand strong for the MVA government.”

The Congress believes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is indulging in Operation Lotus yet again and destabilising the government.

“It is an elected government. My question to Eknath Shinde is why is he running away and why not come and prove here,” added the Congress leader.

The Mumbai Congress chief also levelled serious allegations against BJP.

Meanwhile, the MLAs met senior Congress leader Kamal Nath at Thorat’s residence.

