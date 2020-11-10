Gadhada Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Gadhada Assembly constituency in the state of Gujarat are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Gadhada is one of the eight seat(s) in the state of Gujarat where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Gadhada was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 12 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Gadhada seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Gadhada constituency: Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar (Bharatiya Janata Party), Mohanbhai Shankarbhai Solanki (Indian National Congress), Chauhan Hareshkumar Chhaganbhai (Independent), Parmar Dineshbhai Jivrajbhai (Independent), Parmar Rameshchandra Nanjibhai (Independent), Parmar Vijaybhai Virabhai (Independent), Beradiya Bhagirath Rajubhai (Independent), Manhar K Rathod (Independent), Ranva Shantilal Maganbhai (Independent), Solanki Chetankumar Hiralal (Independent), Harilal Ramjibhai Parmar (Independent), Parmar Vinubhai Anandbhai (Rashtrawadi Jan Chetna Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.