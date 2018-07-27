English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gadkari Apologises to Scindia Over Dropping of Name from Plaque
Not withstanding his apology, Scindia stated that interest of MPS should be protected and action should be taken against people who are responsible for this mistake.
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has apologised to Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha after the Congress MP raised the matter of the Madhya Pradesh government dropping his name from a plaque and invitations meant for inauguration of a highway in his Guna constituency.
Immediately after the commencement of Zero Hour, Scindia said the state government did not invite him for the inauguration of the highway and the plaque carrying his name was changed by the state government.
Citing government protocol, Scindia said local MPs should be invited to such programmes and "I want to move a privilege motion" against the state chief minister.
Responding to this, the Roads and Highways Minister said he was aware of the matter and it should not have happened.
"As I was present there, I should be responsible for this. MPs name should have been there. I apologise on behalf of everybody and next time it will not happen," Gadkari said.
Not withstanding his apology, Scindia stated that interest of MPS should be protected and action should be taken against people who are responsible for this mistake.
As he repeatedly raised the demand, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, "Should I use a baton to provide protection (sanrakshan lathh leke dun)".
Mahajan said it was Gadkari's greatness that he has tendered an apology on the matter.
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too said that MPs should be not be treated like this. "This is not good". Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said issue should not be politicised as a senior minister has already apologised.
He said BJP MPs were not invited to such events during the UPA regime.
Also Watch
Immediately after the commencement of Zero Hour, Scindia said the state government did not invite him for the inauguration of the highway and the plaque carrying his name was changed by the state government.
Citing government protocol, Scindia said local MPs should be invited to such programmes and "I want to move a privilege motion" against the state chief minister.
Responding to this, the Roads and Highways Minister said he was aware of the matter and it should not have happened.
"As I was present there, I should be responsible for this. MPs name should have been there. I apologise on behalf of everybody and next time it will not happen," Gadkari said.
Not withstanding his apology, Scindia stated that interest of MPS should be protected and action should be taken against people who are responsible for this mistake.
As he repeatedly raised the demand, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, "Should I use a baton to provide protection (sanrakshan lathh leke dun)".
Mahajan said it was Gadkari's greatness that he has tendered an apology on the matter.
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too said that MPs should be not be treated like this. "This is not good". Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said issue should not be politicised as a senior minister has already apologised.
He said BJP MPs were not invited to such events during the UPA regime.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sir Alex Ferguson Thanks Medics for Life-saving Surgery
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified into Range Rover Evoque for Rs 6 Lakh, Looks Real [Video]
- Fan Asks Ileana D'Cruz How She Deals With Her 'Awkward Body'; Her Response is Just Perfect
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Asphalt 9 Legends Review: A Racing Game For The Aggressive Driver in You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...