Gadkari Shuts Door on One Compromise Formula, Says Won’t Return to Maharashtra Politics

Putting rest to speculation that he could be a possible compromise candidate for the chief minister post to resolve the deadlock with the Shiv Sena, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Thursday ruled himself out from returning to Maharashtra politics and backed Devendra Fadnavis for a second term.

“Devendra Fadnavis has been chosen and anything in Maharashtra will be under him. I am in Delhi. There is no question of moving to Maharashtra,” he told reporters and expressed confidence that the talks with Shiv Sena would bear fruit soon. Endorsing Fadnavis, Gadkari said all efforts are being made to ensure a government under his leadership is formed in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Gadkari’s name was floated for the top job as the Sena leadership is said to be upset with Fadnavis, who has rejected the party's demand for sharing the CM post on a rotational basis.

He was considered to be more palatable for the Sena as he was close to party founder Bal Thackeray and has maintained cordial ties with Uddhav Thackeray as well.

The veteran Maharashtra leader had stoked political fires over his possible role in the state by meeting Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday. The union minister is currently in Nagpur to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Sena, too, has ruled out that the union minister’s name was being considered. Party leader Sanjay Raut earlier on Thursday denied reports that the party wants him to be the CM and that a meeting had taken place between Thackeray and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the issue.

The latest developments come two weeks after poll results were declared in the state and as the deadline for the dissolving of the assembly on November 9 nears with no end to the deadlock in sight.

The BJP has said it will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday to inform him about their plans to form the state government, even as Shiv Sena has decided to move its MLAs to a hotel in Bandra to prevent any poaching attempts.

