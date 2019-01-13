English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Swaraj, Jaitley Didn’t Want CBI Chief Removed; Why Was Only PM Issuing Orders At Midnight: Rahul
A three-member high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 2:1 decision removed Alok Verma as CBI director, making him possibly the first chief in the history of the agency to face such action.
Rahul Gandhi addressing media in Dubai.
Dubai: The Congress once again came to the defence of former CBI chief Alok Verma when party president Rahul Gandhi alleged that it was only PM Modi who wanted Verma removed as he was probing the Rafale deal.
Rahul, defending his assertion that the Centre was destroying institutions, cited the the manner in which the CBI chief was removed. Rahul questioned the urgency behind removing Verma twice in quick succession.
"You tell me what was the urgency in removing the CBI chief twice. What was the reason that the PM was writing at 1:30 in the night to have Verma removed. The SC ordered that Alok Verma be reinstated. And then within hours, the PM again goes for his head," Rahul told News18 in an interview.
On Thursday, a three-member high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 2:1 decision removed Alok Verma as CBI director, making him possibly the first chief in the history of the agency to face such action. Just this week, Verma was reinstated by a Supreme Court order after he was sent on forced leave by the government.
"Sushma, Gadkari and Jaitley have not been asking for Verma's removal. It is only Narendra Modi who has been pushing for Alok Verma's removal," alleged Rahul.
In his earlier response, Rahul Gandhi had blamed the removal of CBI chief on the "fear" coursing through PM Modi's mind. The Congress claimed that Verma was removed without being given a chance to present his case, alleging that it showed that PM Modi was too afraid of an investigation, an apparent reference to its demand of a probe into the Rafale deal.
Rahul again alleged that Verma was removed as he was beginning to start the inquiry into the Rafale deal.
"When he started inquiring into the Rafale deal, he was removed by PM Modi. Why was he removed is not something that Rahul Gandhi can answer, it will have to be answered by Narendra Modi," alleged Rahul.
Taking on Prime Minister's 'naamdar' (dynast) jibe against him, Rahul questioned what was the merit in making Anil Ambani's company the offset partner in the Rafale deal.
"PM talks about 'naamdar'. You tell me what is Anil Ambani's merit? What is his experience in making planes? Why wasn't HAL given the contract?" asked Rahul.
