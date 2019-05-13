History Will Remember My Good Work, 'Gagged' Siddaramaiah Responds to JD(S) State Chief’s Jibe

Soon after the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) state president, H Vishwanath, questioned the achievements of Siddaramaiah as a chief minister, the latter responded in tweets that he would be remembered by history. This came a day after the Congress leader said that the coalition dharma had gagged him.“The present is cruel to those who do good. History will remember them. People had forgotten all the good work Devaraj Urs had done and defeated him. Even these leaders, who call him their guru, had abandoned him. But, now, history remembers him. Time is the answer to hate,” Siddaramaiah wrote.“I am known as the chief minister who fulfilled all the promises in the election manifesto. I have shared this as a book. I am always ready for a public discussion on this. I am not debating with those who are envious,” he further wrote.The recent rift within the coalition partners occurred after several Congress leaders publicly expressed that they would like to see Siddaramaiah as the chief minister.“The Congress must stop trying to sabotage the government. They can do all this in 2022. We created a situation where Siddaramaiah became the chief minister,” said had Vishwanath.Stating that Siddaramaiah’s governance wasn’t anything great, the JD(S) leader said, “Was it better than Devaraj Urs’? People remember him even today.” he had said.Siddaramaiah has said that Vishwanath’s statements made out of jealousy would be raised in the next coordination committee meeting.“First, GT Devegowda and now, Vishwanath. Don't know who is next. The JD(S) leadership must take these irresponsible statements targeted at me, seriously,” he said on Sunday.“Coalition dharma that need to be followed has gagged me. Hence, I will not react to H Vishwanath's irresponsible statements. He is infamous for making such statements. May God give him good sense.”Amid the war of words between the Congress and JD(S) over who should be at the helm, Karnataka minister and Congress strongman DK Shivakumar said his party leadership had been working with the alliance partner following instructions of party president Rahul Gandhi."It doesn’t matter what anyone says. Gandhi has asked us to work together with HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy. All others in between don’t matter. We are not ready to answer anyone. Whatever it is, our leaders will decide," he said.“Siddaramaiah has also said this government will be there for five years He is the Congress legislature party leader. All other statements are personal opinions," he added.With the constant rift within the party as well as coalition partners, the stability of the alliance has come under question and the Lok Sabha election result on May 23 is expected to decide if the current dispensation would survive.At present, political parties in the state are campaigning for the Assembly bypolls in Chincholi and Kundgol to be held on May 19.While Chincholi bypoll was necessitated after its MLA Umesh Jadhav joined the BJP and is now contesting on a saffron ticket, the Kundgol by-election was announced after its MLA CS Shivalli died recently. Both the seats were with the Congress after the 2018 Assembly election.