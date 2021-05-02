Gaighata Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

97. Gaighata (गायघाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Gaighata is part of 14. Bangaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,51,136 eligible electors, of which 1,27,475 were male, 1,23,658 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gaighata in 2021 is 970.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,24,311 eligible electors, of which 1,14,671 were male, 1,09,640 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,186 eligible electors, of which 95,041 were male, 91,145 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gaighata in 2016 was 1,336. In 2011, there were 1,011.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Pulin Bihari Ray of TMC won in this seat by defeating Kapil Krishna Thakur of CPI by a margin of 29,572 votes which was 15.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.62% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manjul Krishna Thakur of TMC won in this seat defeating Manoj Kanti Biswas of CPI by a margin of 25,447 votes which was 15.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.58% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 97. Gaighata Assembly segment of Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Gaighata are: Kapil Krishna Thakur (CPI), Narottam Biswas (TMC), Beauty Sarkar (BSP), Subrata Thakur (BJP), Nanibala Biswas (Das) (SUCOIC), Tushar Kanti Halder (IND), Biswajit Roy (IND), Dr Sajal Biswas (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.02%, while it was 88.45% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 97. Gaighata constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 260. In 2011 there were 236 polling stations.

EXTENT:

97. Gaighata constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Dharmapur-I, Dharmapur-II, Ichapur-I, Ichapur-II, Jaleswar- I, Shimulpur and Sutia GPs of CDB Gaighata 2. Bergum-I, Bergum-II and Machhalandpur-I GPs of CDB Habra-I and 3. Gobardanga (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Gaighata is 159 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gaighata is: 22°52’56.6"N 88°43’42.2"E.

