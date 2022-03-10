Gainsari Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Gainsari seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Alauddin (BSP), Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahamad Khan (INC), Dr. Shiv Pratap Yadav (SP), Shailesh Kumar Singh (Shailu) (BJP), Thaneshwar Nath (BSS), Nand Kumar Pandey (LKD), Ram Saran (RPS), Shahabuddin (AIMIM), Satya Prakash (SYP), Ayesha (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 51.79%, which is -4.28% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shailesh Kumar Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.292 Gainsari (गैंसड़ी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Gainsari is part of Shrawasti Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.98%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,52,357 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,91,140 were male and 1,61,194 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gainsari in 2019 was: 843 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,45,857 eligible electors, of which 1,90,457 were male,1,59,296 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,99,438 eligible electors, of which 1,64,171 were male, 1,35,263 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gainsari in 2017 was 5. In 2012, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shailesh Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Alauddin of BSP by a margin of 2,303 which was 1.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 28.41% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Alauddin of BSP by a margin of 23,700 votes which was 14.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 292 Gainsari Assembly segment of the 58. Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Shiromani of BSP won the Shrawasti Parliament seat defeating Daddan Mishra of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shrawasti Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gainsari are: Alauddin (BSP), Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahamad Khan (INC), Dr. Shiv Pratap Yadav (SP), Shailesh Kumar Singh (Shailu) (BJP), Thaneshwar Nath (BSS), Nand Kumar Pandey (LKD), Ram Saran (RPS), Shahabuddin (AIMIM), Satya Prakash (SYP), Ayesha (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51.79%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.07%, while it was 56.16% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gainsari went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.292 Gainsari Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 338. In 2012, there were 298 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.292 Gainsari comprises of the following areas of Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Gainsari, 4 Pipra, 5 Pachperwa, Panchayats 41 Sheetalapur, 50 Ramwapur, 54 Bilauha, 55 Laxmi Nagar, 56 Nachaura, 57 Sanjhwal, 58 Kodri of 1 Tulsipur KC and Pachperwa Nagar Panchayat of 2 Tulsipur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gainsari constituency, which are: Tulsipur, Balrampur, Utraula, Itwa, Shohratgarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Gainsari is approximately 1047 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gainsari is: 27°32’14.6"N 82°34’17.4"E.

