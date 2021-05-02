Galsi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

274. Galsi (गलसी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Galsi is part of 39. Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,56,462 eligible electors, of which 1,30,418 were male, 1,26,043 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Galsi in 2021 is 966.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,36,847 eligible electors, of which 1,21,876 were male, 1,14,969 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,589 eligible electors, of which 1,07,625 were male, 96,964 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Galsi in 2016 was 296. In 2011, there were 191.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Alok Kumar Majhi of TMC won in this seat by defeating Nandalal Pondit of AIFB by a margin of 10,771 votes which was 5.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.44% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sunil Kumar Mondal of AIFB won in this seat defeating Joydeb Saha of TMC by a margin of 10,854 votes which was 5.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 50.59% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 274. Galsi Assembly segment of Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 4 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Galsi are: Nandalal Pondit (AIFB), Nepal Ghorui (TMC), Bikash Biswas (BJP), Sandip Sarkar (BSP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.42%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.56%, while it was 89.36% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 352 polling stations in 274. Galsi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 293. In 2011 there were 253 polling stations.

EXTENT:

274. Galsi constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Galsi-I, 2. Galsi and Kurkuba GPs of CDB Galsi-II, 3. Kanksa, Trilokchandrapur, Bankati and Bidbehar GPs of CDB Kanksa. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Galsi is 455 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Galsi is: 23°25’36.1"N 87°33’18.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Galsi results.

