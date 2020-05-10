'Gambling with Lives, Mangalsutras': Kamal Haasan Moves SC Against TN Govt Plea to Open Liquor Shops

Day after Tamil Nadu moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay against a Madras High Court order directing closure of liquor shops in the state, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan slammed the ruling AIADMK and said the state government was knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court to "gamble with the lives of the people and the mangalsutras of Tamil women."

The actor-turned-politician, in a tweet, added that his party would move the Supreme Court to thwart the government's attempts to re-open the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops. "People justice shall triumph," Haasan said.

Earlier in the day, superstar Rajinikanth had also warned the ruling AIADMK against reopening state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu, saying if it was done, it should not harbour "dreams" of coming to power again, apparently in next year's Assembly elections. In a tweet, he also asked the government to work out alternate modes of revenue generation.

The Tamil Nadu government had on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order for closure of state-run liquor outlets on the ground that there was total violation of guidelines meant to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its petition, the government said that if the shops are kept closed, people would rather go to neighbouring states to buy liquor and also assured that police is ensuring social distancing norms aren't flouted.

The Madras High Court had on Friday ordered closure of liquor outlets noting that there were huge crowds and no social distancing was being maintained. It, however, allowed doorstep delivery of booze through online mode.

The top court, too, had taken note of crowding at liquor shops and asked states on Friday to consider non-direct contact or online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The high court order restraining counter-sale of liquor was passed on a petition filed by advocate G Rajesh, besides a complaint from the Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).