Ganaur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गनौर): Nirmal Rani of BJP Leads

Ganaur (गनौर ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sonipat district of Haryana and is part of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.12%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,75,399 eligible electors, of which 95,800 were male, 79,595 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 995 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ganaur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3954 55.49% Nirmal Rani LEADING INC 2490 34.95% Kuldip Sharma BSP 305 4.28% Jitender Kumar LKSK(P) 123 1.73% Rajneesh Kumar JJP 113 1.59% Randhir Singh Malik INLD 58 0.81% Bijender Shekhpura NOTA 30 0.42% Nota AAP 23 0.32% Saroj Bala PPI(D) 21 0.29% Ayub IND 8 0.11% Ramkumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,54,111 eligible electors, of which 84,660 were male, 69,451 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 995 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,27,556.

Ganaur has an elector sex ratio of 830.85.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kuldip Sharma of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 7543 votes which was 6.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.35% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kuldeep Sharma of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 10036 votes which was 10.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 28. Ganaur Assembly segment of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Sonipat Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.09%, while it was 71.89 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -13.59%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 219 polling stations in 28. Ganaur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 176.

Extent: 28. Ganaur constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonipat district of Haryana: Ganaur Tehsil; PCs Sandal Kalan, Shahjadpur and Kurar Ibrahimpur of murthal KC and PC Sonipat Patti musalmanan of Sonipat-I KC of Sonipat Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ganaur is: 29.1283 76.9972.

