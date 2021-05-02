Gandharvakottai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

178. Gandharvakottai (गंधर्वकोट्टई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Gandharvakottai is part of 24. Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.76%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,01,521 eligible electors, of which 1,01,028 were male, 1,00,474 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gandharvakottai in 2021 is 995.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,86,922 eligible electors, of which 94,865 were male, 92,050 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,708 eligible electors, of which 78,556 were male, 74,152 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gandharvakottai in 2016 was 102. In 2011, there were 102.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Arumugam.B of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Anbarasan.K of DMK by a margin of 3,047 votes which was 2.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 43.84% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Subramanian. N of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Kavithaipithan. S of DMK by a margin of 19,699 votes which was 16.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.85% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 178. Gandharvakottai Assembly segment of Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruchirappalli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Tiruchirappalli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Gandharvakottai are: M Chinnadurai (CPIM), S Jayabharathi (AIADMK), P Asaithambi (CPIMLL), Krm Adhidravidar (MNM), M Thanaraj (NMK), S Malarvizhi (AMAK), M Ramila (NTK), P Lenin (AMMK), V Ilaiyaraja (IND), P Karthikeyan (IND), Keerai A T Chinnappa (IND), K Manimuthu (IND), P Rengasamy (IND), V Rethinam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.45%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.16%, while it was 80.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 178. Gandharvakottai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 231. In 2011 there were 191 polling stations.

EXTENT:

178. Gandharvakottai constituency comprises of the following areas of Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu: Gandharvakkottai Taluk Kulathur Taluk (Part) Chettipatti, Vellaipillayarpatti, Kannangudi, Sengalur, Kattukottaipatti, Killukottai, Ulagankathanpatti, Killukulavoipatti, Rakathanpatti, Keelaiyur, Visalur, Puliyur, Keeranur, Nanjur, Marudur, Valiyampatti, Odugampatti, Udayalipatti, Kunnandarkovil, Themmavur, Minnathur, Vathanakottai, Perambur, Killanur, Veerakkudi, Kadambavayal, Mangathevanpatti, Pragathambalpuram, Narthamalai, Ammachatthiram, Uppiliyakkudi, Valamangalam, Seemanur, Sinaiakudi, Andakkulam, Sathinipatti, Vaithur, Seeranganpatti, Uchani, Thennangudi, Mootampatti, Narangiyanpatti, Vathanakuruchi, Thudaiyur, Satyamangalam, Irumpali, Melur, Vellanur, Muttukkadu, Vengavayal and Pungudi villages. Keeranur (TP). Alangudi Taluk (Part) Thattamanaipatti, Keerathur, Kilangadu, Mudalipatti, Sengamedu, Kallumadai, Pappapatti, Regunathapuram, Puduviduthy, Peyadipatti, Thiruppakovil, Odappaviduthi, Chinnankonviduthi, Vandanviduthy, Panduvakottai, Maruthankonviduthy, Mailankonepatti, Karumbaviduthy, Ambukovil, Pilaviduthy, Theethanviduthi, Kulanthiranpattu and Rangianviduthy villages. Karambakkudi (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Pudukkottai.

The total area covered by Gandharvakottai is 859 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gandharvakottai is: 10°34’08.0"N 78°52’29.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gandharvakottai results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

