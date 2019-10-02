Priyanka Gandhi's Shanti March to Akhilesh's Ram Dhun: Leaders Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in UP

Lucknow: Political parties in Lucknow are gearing up to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, the culmination of which will take place at Hazratganj where leaders will gather to pay their tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The Lucknow District Administration will be having a tough time making safety and traffic arrangements as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh among others are expected to be in the city for the occasion.

The BJP government in the state has called a special 48-hour session of the UP assembly to deliberate on the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’, set by the United Nations. Most of the opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are likely to boycott the special session.

Adityanath will address a function on the awareness of single use plastic ban in Gomti Nagar at 8:30 am after which, he will be garlanding the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the MP from Lucknow, will be on a one day visit to his parliamentary constituency and is also scheduled to visit the statue to pay his tributes.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Lucknow on Wednesday to launch a padyatra, in what could escalate the stand-off between ruling BJP and Congress over the Shahjahanpur rape case. Thousands of party workers are expected to accompany Priyanka Gandhi on her ‘Shanti March’ which will start from Shaheed Smarak and end at Hazratganj.

The supporters will sing Ram Dhun and bhajans to propagate the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. After garlanding the statue, Priyanka Gandhi will leave for the UPCC office in the afternoon. Yadav, along with his party members and supporters, will gather at Hazratganj to garland the statue amid chants of Ram Dhun. SP supporters are likely to launch small protests against the BJP at the event.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.