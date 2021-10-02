Gandhi Jayanti: BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Bhopal Over Placing Party Flags Near Mahatma Statue

As the nation paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Saturday, workers of the BJP and Congress also paid homage albeit not keeping in mind lessons of peace and non-violence as preached by the Father of the Nation.

Leaders and their followers alike made a beeline to the Gandhi statue at the local Minto Hall on the day, but workers of both parties came to blows over putting their party flags close to the statue.

The police, led by DIG Irshad Wali, had to be called in to pacify agitated workers.

Both the parties had fixed a similar time, 10 am, for offering floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. By the time state Congress chief Kamal Nath reached the spot, the venue was packed with BJP flags.

Congress workers fumed at this and, as information arrived that Nath was about to arrive, Congress workers approached the statue to put up party flags. BJP workers too did the same.

Soon they entered into a heated exchange and district collector Avinash Lavania and Wali intervened and pacified the political workers.

“We had planned the event a day ago but Congress workers had reached the spot and tried removing our party flag," said Sumit Pachauri, BJP district head, said.

“We were taking part in the event peacefully as Gandhi doesn’t belong to any party," said Women’s Congress district head Santosh Kansana, adding that BJP workers were raising slogans of ‘BJP zindabad’, trying to make it a political event.

