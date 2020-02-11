Gandhi Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Gandhi Nagar (गांधी नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Gandhi Nagar is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,82,791 eligible electors, of which 1,02,003 were male, 80,785 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gandhi Nagar in 2020 is 791.99.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Gandhi Nagar, there are a total of 2671 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,68,799 eligible electors, of which 95,791 were male, 72,982 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,167 eligible electors, of which 86,267 were male, 66,863 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,46,577 eligible electors, of which 82,387 were male, 64,165 female.

The number of service voters in Gandhi Nagar in 2015 was 24. In 2013, there were 24 and in 2008 there were 25.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Anil Kumar Bajpai of AAP won in this seat by defeating Jitender of BJP by a margin of 7,482 votes which was 6.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 45.24% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Arvinder Singh Lovely of INC won in this seat defeating Ramesh Chand Jain of BJP by a margin of 16,961 votes which was 16.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.47% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Arvinder Singh Lovely of INC won in this seat defeating Kamal Kumar Jain of BJP by a margin of 31,925 votes which was 34.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 64.25% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 61. Gandhi Nagar Assembly segment of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants. In 2013, 13 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 9 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Gandhi Nagar are: Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC), Tikraj Singh (BSP), Naveen Chaudhary (AAP), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Ravindra Kumar (IND), Md Haroon (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.42%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.72%, while it was 65.86% in 2013. In 2008, 63.5% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.3%.

Gandhi Nagar

GANDHI NAGAR, EAST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 177 polling stations in 61. Gandhi Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 149. In 2013 there were 142 polling stations and in 2008, there were 155.

Extent:

61. Gandhi Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 75 Ward No. 75 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 76 Ward No. 76 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 77 (Part) EB No. 1-73 and 121-123 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 91 (Part) EB No. 1-33 and 144-147 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 92 (Part) EB No. 30-52. 3 municipal wards (Shastri Park, Kanti Nagar, Raghubarpura) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Gandhi Nagar is 4.08 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110031, 110051

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Gandhi Nagar is: 28°38'54.2"N 77°16'35.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gandhi Nagar results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.