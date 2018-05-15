Gandhinagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Gandhi Nagar): Congress' Dinesh Gundu Rao Won

Live Status INC Dinesh Gundu Rao Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Gandhi Nagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,23,259 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,16,240 are male, 1,06,978 female and 6 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.01 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%.INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 22,607 votes (20.4%) securing 49.6% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 57.47%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,946 votes (6.92%) registering 41.01% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.38%.