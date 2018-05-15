GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Gandhinagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Gandhi Nagar): Congress' Dinesh Gundu Rao Won

Live election result of 164 Gandhinagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gandhi Nagar MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:04 PM IST
Gandhi Nagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,23,259 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,16,240 are male, 1,06,978 female and 6 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.01 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%.
Live Status INC Dinesh Gundu Rao Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC4735437.34%Dinesh Gundu Rao
BJP3728429.40%Sapthagiri Gowda A.R.
JD(S)3663528.89%V. Narayana Swamy
NOTA20741.64%Nota
IND14761.16%V. Nagraj
AIADMK5450.43%Yuvaraj Mp
AAP5150.41%A. Elankovan
IND2860.23%S Mohan Kumar
IND1710.13%R. Murthy
AIMEP1630.13%G. Krishna
JSP1230.10%Mohammed Mujahid
IND1080.09%Dr Dinesh Kumar A
SP910.07%Syed Kareem

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 22,607 votes (20.4%) securing 49.6% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 57.47%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,946 votes (6.92%) registering 41.01% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.38%.

Check the table below for Gandhi Nagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
