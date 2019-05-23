English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gandhinagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gandhinagar (ગાંધીનગર) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Gandhinagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.95%. The estimated literacy level of Gandhinagar is 85.4%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, L K Advani of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,83,121 votes which was 42.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 68.12% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, L K Advani of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,21,747 votes which was 15.40% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 54.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.57% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.83% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar was: L K Advani (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,00,744 men, 8,33,210 women and 18 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gandhinagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Gandhinagar is: 23.2233 72.6492
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गांधीनगर, गुजरात (Hindi); গান্ধিনগর , গুজরাত (Bengali); गांधीनगर, गुजरात (Marathi); ગાંધીનગર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); காந்திநகர், குஜராத் (Tamil); గాంధీ నగర్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಗಾಂಧಿ ನಗರ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ഗാന്ധി നഗർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
BJP
Amit Shah
BJP
Amit Shah
LEADING
Gandhinagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPI(D)
--
--
Chandrapal Hasmukh Bavjibhai
BSP
--
--
Jayendra Karshanbhai Rathod
INC
--
--
Dr. C. J. Chavda
JSPP
--
--
Narendrabhai Revashankar Trivedi
HND
--
--
Patel Amarish Jasvantlal (C. A.)
RTRP
--
--
Rahul Chimanbhai Mehta
GGUP
--
--
Makvana Prakashbhai Bahecharji (Hitubha)
BMP
--
--
Bhogilal J. Rathod (Advocate)
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shekh Shahinbanu Molana Mustak
IND
--
--
Pathan Firozkhan Saeedkhan
IND
--
--
Khodabhai Lalajibhai Desai
BSD
--
--
Dr. N. T. Sengal
IND
--
--
Makwana Anilkumar Somabhai
IND
--
--
Mahendrabhai Somabhai Patni
IND
--
--
Vora Alimahmad Rajabhai
IND
--
--
Rathod Valjibhai Becharbhai
BJP
--
--
Amit Shah
