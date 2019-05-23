Gandhinagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Amit Shah BJP Amit Shah LEADING

Gandhinagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPI(D) -- -- Chandrapal Hasmukh Bavjibhai BSP -- -- Jayendra Karshanbhai Rathod INC -- -- Dr. C. J. Chavda JSPP -- -- Narendrabhai Revashankar Trivedi HND -- -- Patel Amarish Jasvantlal (C. A.) RTRP -- -- Rahul Chimanbhai Mehta GGUP -- -- Makvana Prakashbhai Bahecharji (Hitubha) BMP -- -- Bhogilal J. Rathod (Advocate) NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Shekh Shahinbanu Molana Mustak IND -- -- Pathan Firozkhan Saeedkhan IND -- -- Khodabhai Lalajibhai Desai BSD -- -- Dr. N. T. Sengal IND -- -- Makwana Anilkumar Somabhai IND -- -- Mahendrabhai Somabhai Patni IND -- -- Vora Alimahmad Rajabhai IND -- -- Rathod Valjibhai Becharbhai BJP -- -- Amit Shah Leading

6. Gandhinagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.95%. The estimated literacy level of Gandhinagar is 85.4%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, L K Advani of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,83,121 votes which was 42.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 68.12% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, L K Advani of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,21,747 votes which was 15.40% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 54.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.57% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.83% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar was: L K Advani (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,00,744 men, 8,33,210 women and 18 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gandhinagar is: 23.2233 72.6492Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गांधीनगर, गुजरात (Hindi); গান্ধিনগর , গুজরাত (Bengali); गांधीनगर, गुजरात (Marathi); ગાંધીનગર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); காந்திநகர், குஜராத் (Tamil); గాంధీ నగర్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಗಾಂಧಿ ನಗರ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ഗാന്ധി നഗർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam)