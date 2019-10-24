Gangakhed Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गंगाखेड): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

97. Gangakhed (गंगाखेड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Parbhani district of Maharashtra and is part of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.34%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,88,915 eligible electors, of which 2,02,866 were male, 1,86,047 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 714 service voters had also registered to vote.

Gangakhed Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Santosh Trimbak Murkute BVA -- -- Sakharam Gyanaba Bobde RHSP -- -- Ratnakar Manikrao Gutte IND -- -- Sitaram Chimaji Ghandat IND -- -- Tukaram Taterao Vhawale MNS -- -- Viththal Kondiba Jawade SS -- -- Vishal Vijaykumar Kadam LEADING BSP -- -- Khandare Devrao Ganpatrao VBA -- -- Karunabai Balasaheb Kundgeer IND -- -- Ajahar Shekh Mehtab Shekh IND -- -- Adv. Sanjeev Devrao Pradhan IND -- -- Balaji Maroti Sagar NCP -- -- Dr. Kendre Madhusudan Manikrao BVA -- -- Gajanan Digambar Giri IND -- -- Gajanan Baburao Margeel NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,65,115 eligible electors, of which 1,90,626 were male, 1,74,489 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 714 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,11,762.

Gangakhed has an elector sex ratio of 917.09.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Madhusudan Manikrao Kendre of NCP won in this seat by defeating the RSPS candidate by a margin of 2289 votes which was 0.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 22.9% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ghandat (Mama) of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18880 votes which was 8.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 37% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 97. Gangakhed Assembly segment of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhani Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.29%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.87%, while it was 69.71 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.58%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 403 polling stations in 97. Gangakhed constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 361.

Extent: 97. Gangakhed constituency comprises of the following areas of Parbhani district of Maharashtra: Gangakhed Tehsil, Palam Tehsil, Purna Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gangakhed is: 18.9977 76.8676.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gangakhed results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.