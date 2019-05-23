English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ganganagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ganganagar (श्रीगंगानगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ganganagar (श्रीगंगानगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Ganganagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.78%. The estimated literacy level of Ganganagar is 68.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nihalchand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,91,741 votes which was 23.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bharat Ram Meghwal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,40,668 votes which was 15.46% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.39% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.97% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ganganagar was: Nihalchand (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,09,749 men, 8,08,665 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ganganagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ganganagar is: 29.9049 73.8793
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रीगंगानगर, राजस्थान (Hindi); গঙ্গানগর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); श्रीगंगानगर, राजस्थान (Marathi); ગંગાનગર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); கங்கா நகர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); గంగానగర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಗಂಗಾನಗರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഗംഗാനഗർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Bharat Ram Meghwal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,40,668 votes which was 15.46% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.39% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Ganganagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Naresh Kumar
IND
--
--
Dr. Balkrishan Panwar
IND
--
--
Bhajan Singh Gharoo
IND
--
--
Satish Kumar
IND
--
--
Titara Singh
BSP
--
--
Lunarama
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Bharat Ram Meghwal
CPI
--
--
Ravtaram
BJP
--
--
Nihal Chand
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.97% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ganganagar was: Nihalchand (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,09,749 men, 8,08,665 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ganganagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ganganagar is: 29.9049 73.8793
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रीगंगानगर, राजस्थान (Hindi); গঙ্গানগর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); श्रीगंगानगर, राजस्थान (Marathi); ગંગાનગર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); கங்கா நகர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); గంగానగర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಗಂಗಾನಗರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഗംഗാനഗർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results