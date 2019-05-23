Ganganagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ganganagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Naresh Kumar IND -- -- Dr. Balkrishan Panwar IND -- -- Bhajan Singh Gharoo IND -- -- Satish Kumar IND -- -- Titara Singh BSP -- -- Lunarama Nota -- -- Nota INC -- -- Bharat Ram Meghwal CPI -- -- Ravtaram BJP -- -- Nihal Chand

1. Ganganagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.78%. The estimated literacy level of Ganganagar is 68.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nihalchand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,91,741 votes which was 23.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Bharat Ram Meghwal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,40,668 votes which was 15.46% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.39% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.97% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ganganagar was: Nihalchand (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,09,749 men, 8,08,665 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ganganagar is: 29.9049 73.8793Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रीगंगानगर, राजस्थान (Hindi); গঙ্গানগর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); श्रीगंगानगर, राजस्थान (Marathi); ગંગાનગર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); கங்கா நகர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); గంగానగర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಗಂಗಾನಗರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഗംഗാനഗർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)