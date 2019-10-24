Gangapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गंगापूर): Bamb Prashant Bansilal of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

111. Gangapur (गंगापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,681 eligible electors, of which 1,65,427 were male, 1,47,246 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 275 service voters had also registered to vote.

Gangapur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 30264 56.26% Bamb Prashant Bansilal LEADING NCP 19248 35.78% Mane Patil Santosh Annasaheb VBA 1980 3.68% Ankush Baburao Kalwane IND 497 0.92% Shaikh Gulam Ali Mohmmad Hussain NOTA 427 0.79% Nota BSP 300 0.56% Acchelal Ramnaresh Yadav IND 243 0.45% Bharat Asaram Fulare SWBP 189 0.35% Kashinath Haribhau Vetal IND 160 0.30% Jadhav Bharat Sukaji IND 127 0.24% Narayan Bhanudas Pawar IND 101 0.19% Babasaheb Vishwanath Thorat IND 83 0.15% Devidas Ratan Kasabe IND 68 0.13% Babasaheb Arjun Gaikwad PPI(D) 65 0.12% Pravin Himmatrao Ranyevale BMKP 45 0.08% Rahul Shivram Sonule

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,71,496 eligible electors, of which 1,44,972 were male, 1,26,521 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 275 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,41,146.

Gangapur has an elector sex ratio of 890.1.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bamb Prashant Bansilal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 17278 votes which was 9.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.11% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Prashant Bansilal Bamb of IND won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 23499 votes which was 15.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 35.69% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 111. Gangapur Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Aurangabad Parliament seat was won by AIMIM.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.18%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.87%, while it was 61.66 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.69%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 299 polling stations in 111. Gangapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 304.

Extent: 111. Gangapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Gangapur Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Shendurwada, Waluj, Harsul, Turkabad, Gangapur and Gangapur (MC) 2. Khultabad Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gangapur is: 19.7805 75.1641.

