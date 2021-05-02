Gangarampur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Gangarampur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

41. Gangarampur (गंगारामपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Gangarampur is part of 6. Balurghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.86%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,23,697 eligible electors, of which 1,14,849 were male, 1,08,836 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gangarampur in 2021 is 948.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,98,724 eligible electors, of which 1,03,480 were male, 95,238 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,575 eligible electors, of which 84,265 were male, 75,310 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gangarampur in 2016 was 121. In 2011, there were 88.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Goutam Das of INC won in this seat by defeating Satyendra Nath Roy of TMC by a margin of 10,733 votes which was 6.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.37% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Satyendra Nath Roy of TMC won in this seat defeating Nandalal Hazra of CPIM by a margin of 668 votes which was 0.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.85% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 41. Gangarampur Assembly segment of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Gangarampur are: Arun Kanti Bala (BSP), Goutam Das (TMC), Nanda Lal Hazra (CPIM), Satyendra Nath Ray (BJP), Akshay Sarkar (KPPU), Subrata Roy (CPIMLRS)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.59%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.29%, while it was 90.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 307 polling stations in 41. Gangarampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 229. In 2011 there were 193 polling stations.

EXTENT:

41. Gangarampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. Gangarampur (M), 2. Belbari-I, Damdama, Gangarampur and Nandanpur GPs of CDB Gangarampur 3. Ajmatpur, Autina, Gurail, Hazratpur, Ramchandrapur and Rampara Chenchra GPs of CDB Tapan.. It shares an inter-state border with Dakshin Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Gangarampur is 357 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gangarampur is: 25°16’58.1"N 88°30’37.4"E.

