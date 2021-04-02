Gangavalli Candidate List: Key Contests in Gangavalli Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Gangavalli Assembly constituency in SALEM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Gangavalli seat is part of the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Maruthamuthu.A of ADMK won from this seat beating Rekha Priyadharshini.J of DMK by a margin of 2,262 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Subha.R of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Chinnadurai.K of DMK by a margin of 13,465 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Gangavalli Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Gangavalli constituency are: A. Nallathambi of AIADMK, Rekha Priyadarshini of DMK, A. Pandian of AMMK, Priyadarshini of IJK, Vinothini of NTK