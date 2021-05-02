Gangavalli Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Gangavalli Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

81. Gangavalli (गंगावल्ली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Gangavalli is part of 14. Kallakurichi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.8%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,38,960 eligible electors, of which 1,15,891 were male, 1,23,065 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gangavalli in 2021 is 1062.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,854 eligible electors, of which 1,07,203 were male, 1,11,645 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,263 eligible electors, of which 91,480 were male, 91,783 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gangavalli in 2016 was 67. In 2011, there were 66.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Maruthamuthu.A of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Rekha Priyadharshini.J of DMK by a margin of 2,262 votes which was 1.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.22% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Subha.R of DMDK won in this seat defeating Chinnadurai.K of DMK by a margin of 13,465 votes which was 8.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 48.6% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 81. Gangavalli Assembly segment of Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Gangavalli are: Sellammal,V M (BSP), A Nallathambi (AIADMK), Rekha Priyadharshini J (DMK), Navan,P (PT), A Pandian (AMMK), Periyasamy K (IJK), Vinothini R (NTK), Ayyadurai J (IND), Chandrasekaran K (IND), Saravanan R (IND), Senthilkumar,K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.11%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.93%, while it was 81.87% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 81. Gangavalli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 255. In 2011 there were 213 polling stations.

EXTENT:

81. Gangavalli constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Gangavalli Taluk Attur Taluk (Part) Unathur, Veppanatham, Varagur, Siruvachur, Maniviluthan, Kattukkottai, Sadasivapuram, Sarvoy, Deviakkurichi, Talaivasal, Pattuthurai, Navakkurchi, Puthur, Nathakkarai, Periyeri, Aragalur, Thiyaganur, Arathi Agraharam, Mummudi, Kamakkapalayam, Vadakumarai, Thenkumarai, Sathapadi, Panavasal, Navalur, Sitheri, Govindampalayam and Pallipalayam villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Gangavalli is 816 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gangavalli is: 11°30’05.8"N 78°39’54.7"E.

