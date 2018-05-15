GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Gangavathi Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Gangavati): BJP Candidate Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli Wins

Live election result of 62 Gangavathi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gangavati MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:30 PM IST
Gangawati (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Koppal district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,92,738 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 96,178 are male, 96,537 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.35 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status BJP Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6761745.91%Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli
INC5964440.50%Iqbal Ansari
JD(S)141619.62%Kariyanna Sangati
NOTA16151.10%Nota
CPI(M)10450.71%G.Nagaraj
CPI(ML)(L)7580.51%Bharadwaj
IND5780.39%Taluri Prasad
IND5000.34%Alam M.N.
AAP4070.28%Sharanappa Sajjihola
IND3590.24%Jogin Ramesh Nayak
IND2820.19%Fatima Rajabakshi
IND1610.11%Digambarrao Anantrao Amba
IND1460.10%Sy Jarina Sy Mukaram Raza

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,789 votes (23.77%) securing 48.11% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.36%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,885 votes (2.9%) registering 37.37% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Gangawati live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

