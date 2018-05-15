Gangavathi Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Gangavati): BJP Candidate Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli Wins

Live Status BJP Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli Won

Gangawati (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Koppal district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,92,738 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 96,178 are male, 96,537 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.35 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,789 votes (23.77%) securing 48.11% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.36%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,885 votes (2.9%) registering 37.37% of the votes polled.