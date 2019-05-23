Gannavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Kondeti Chittibabu YSRCP Kondeti Chittibabu LEADING

Gannavaram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Pamula Rajeswari Devi Leading IPBP -- -- Maddela Vera Venkata Satyanarayana IND -- -- Chinnam Ramesh Babu IND -- -- Makey Davy Prasad PPOI -- -- K.Surendra INC -- -- Mulaparthi Mohan Rao IND -- -- Ravi Kumar Beera NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Kolli Suryarao (Sudhakar) TDP -- -- Nelapudi Stalinbabu YSRCP -- -- Kondeti Chittibabu

46. Gannavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 1,89,258 voters of which 96,099 are male and 93,156 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gannavaram , recorded a voter turnout of 83.03%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78% and in 2009, 78.6% of Gannavaram 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pulaparty Narayana Murty of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 13,505 votes which was 9.46% of the total votes polled. Pulaparty Narayana Murty polled a total of 1,42,815 (33.26%) votes.INC's Pamula Rajeswari Devi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AUDF candidate by a margin of 3105 (2.31%) votes. Pamula Rajeswari Devi polled 1,34,551 which was 33.26% of the total votes polled.Gannavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पी. गन्नावरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పి. గన్నవరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).