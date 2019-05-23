Gannavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Gannavaram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC -- -- Veera Bhadra Prasad Sunkara TDP -- -- Vamsi Vallabhaneni PRJP -- -- Ajay Kumar Ghosh Annam DBP -- -- Addanki Amos MDPP -- -- Dasari Bhagyalakshmi PPOI -- -- Chagantipati Gandhi YSRCP -- -- Yarlagadda Venkatrao BJP -- -- Damarla Koteswararao IND -- -- Kalaparthi Bhaskararao PSHP -- -- Yarlagadda Venkataramaiah Chowdary IND -- -- Kolli Brahmarao IND -- -- Sudheer Kumar Gudapati NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Surapaneni Ramakrishna CPI -- -- Afsar Syed

71. Gannavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,58,031 voters of which 1,25,607 are male and 1,32,397 are female and 27 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gannavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 85.29%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.45% and in 2009, 86.74% of Gannavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 9,548 votes which was 4.79% of the total votes polled. Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan polled a total of 1,99,378 (47.02%) votes.TDP's Venkata Bala Vardhana Rao Dasari won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 15295 (8.75%) votes. Venkata Bala Vardhana Rao Dasari polled 1,74,847 which was 47.02% of the total votes polled.Gannavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: गन्नावरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గన్నవరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).