Garbeta Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

233. Garbeta (गर्बेटा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Garbeta is part of 33. Jhargram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,31,243 eligible electors, of which 1,17,775 were male, 1,13,464 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Garbeta in 2021 is 963.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,07,311 eligible electors, of which 1,06,505 were male, 1,00,806 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,796 eligible electors, of which 91,880 were male, 84,916 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Garbeta in 2016 was 328. In 2011, there were 198.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ashis Chakraborty (Nanti) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sorforaj Khan of CPIM by a margin of 61,157 votes which was 32.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 58.86% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ghosh Susanta of CPIM won in this seat defeating Hema Choubey of INC by a margin of 15,070 votes which was 9.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.23% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 233. Garbeta Assembly segment of Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Garbeta are: Uttara Singha Hazra (TMC), Tapan Kumar Ghosh (CPIM), Madan Ruidas (BJP), Tapas Kumar Mishra (SUCOIC), Kutubuddin Khan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.23%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.59%, while it was 93.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 233. Garbeta constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 255. In 2011 there were 239 polling stations.

EXTENT:

233. Garbeta constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Garbeta-I, 2. Amlasuli, Jogardanga, Piyasala and Sarboth GPs of CDB Garbeta-II. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Garbeta is 449 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Garbeta is: 22°51’14.0"N 87°14’36.6"E.

