Garhi Sampla Kiloi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गढ़ी सांपला-किलोई): Bhupinder Singh Hooda of Congress Wins

Garhi Sampla Kiloi (गढ़ी सांपला-किलोई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rohtak district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.22%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,05,251 eligible electors, of which 1,11,850 were male, 93,401 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,190 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,90,869 eligible electors, of which 1,04,586 were male, 86,283 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,190 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,64,050.

Garhi Sampla Kiloi has an elector sex ratio of 835.06.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bhupinder Singh Hooda of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 47185 votes which was 33.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.28% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bhupinder Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 72100 votes which was 64.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 79.77% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 61. Garhi Sampla Kiloi Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 74%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.81%, while it was 68.66 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.19%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 225 polling stations in 61. Garhi Sampla Kiloi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 195.

Extent: 61. Garhi Sampla Kiloi constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtak district of Haryana: KCs Para and Bhalot, PCs Chuliana, Ismaila 9 Biswa, Ismaila 11 Biswa, Gandhra, Pakasma, Samchana, Hassangarh, Bahinsru khurd, Kheri Sampla and Sampla of Sampla KC, PCs Chiri-I and II and Titoli of Rohtak-II KC of Rohtak Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Garhi Sampla Kiloi is: 28.9457 76.6656.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Garhi Sampla Kiloi results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.