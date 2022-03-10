Garhmukteshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Garhmukteshwar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Gopal Sharma (AIHCP), Harendra Singh (BJP), Abha Chaudhary (INC), Narendra Singh (AAP), Ravinder Chaudhary (SP), Shivkumar Chauhan (IND), Furkan (AIMIM), Ghanshyam (ASPKR), Virendra Singh Prajapati (JAP), Madan Chauhan (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.67%, which is -0.64% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kamal Singh Malik of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.60 Garhmukteshwar (गढ़मुक्तेश्वर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Garhmukteshwar is part of Amroha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 395881 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,14,697 were male and 1,81,170 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Garhmukteshwar in 2019 was: 844 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,57,744 eligible electors, of which 1,78,766 were male,1,50,716 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,91,223 eligible electors, of which 1,62,621 were male, 1,28,594 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Garhmukteshwar in 2017 was 1,355. In 2012, there were 890 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kamal Singh Malik of BJP won in this seat defeating Prashant Chaudhary of BSP by a margin of 35,294 which was 15.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.08% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Madan Chauhan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Madan Chauhan of SP by a margin of 18,199 votes which was 4.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 21.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 60 Garhmukteshwar Assembly segment of the 9. Amroha Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Kumar Singh of BJP won the Amroha Parliament seat defeating Suresh Bansal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amroha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 30 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Garhmukteshwar are: Gopal Sharma (AIHCP), Harendra Singh (BJP), Abha Chaudhary (INC), Narendra Singh (AAP), Ravinder Chaudhary (SP), Shivkumar Chauhan (IND), Furkan (AIMIM), Ghanshyam (ASPKR), Virendra Singh Prajapati (JAP), Madan Chauhan (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.31%, while it was 65.68% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Garhmukteshwar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.60 Garhmukteshwar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 317. In 2012, there were 285 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.60 Garhmukteshwar comprises of the following areas of Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Garhmukteshwar Tehsil; Panchayats 5 Sarawani, 8 Rasoolpur Behlolpur, 11 Habaspur Bigas, 12 Mohammadpur Ajampur, 13 Mubarikpur Salamatpur, 14 Madhopur Mojampur, 16 Upaira, 18 Bankhanda, 19 Muzaffrabagarpur, 21 Shyampur Jatt, 22 Gohra Alamgeerpur and 23 Fatehpur Matnaura of 2 Babugarh KC of 3 Hapur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Garhmukteshwar constituency, which are: Hastinapur, Dhanaura, Hasanpur, Syana, Hapur, Kithore. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Garhmukteshwar is approximately 537 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Garhmukteshwar is: 28°45’56.5"N 78°01’45.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Garhmukteshwar results.

