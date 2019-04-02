Garibi Par Vaar, 72 Hazaar: Highlights of Rahul Gandhi’s Top Promises in Congress Manifesto

: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released the party’s manifesto for upcoming general elections, promising “wealth and welfare” for all sections. Apart from NYAY, the party’s minimum income guarantee promise, the manifesto promises increased employment and a separate budget for farmers, dubbed the Kisan Budget.Here’s a look at the top promises in the Congress manifesto;Releasing the manifesto, Gandhi said the promises of minimum income guarantee is his party’s war on poverty. As per the scheme, households earning below Rs 12,000 per month would get annual assistance of Rs 72,000 (Rs 6000 per month). “Narendra Modi said he deposit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account after bringing back black money. We all know that was a lie. We didn’t lie but did groundwork and arrived at the figure of Rs 72,000 per year; Rs 3,60,000 in five years. This will go directly to their accounts. And this will help remonetize what Modi had demonetized,” Gandhi said.Promising increased employment and ease of doing business, Gandhi said, “Modi promised 2 crore jobs, but didn’t deliver. We will fill 22 lakh government vacancies and provide 10 lakh jobs in panchayats.” The party has also promised 150 days of work guarantee under NREGA.The party has promised to come up with a separate budget for farmers to be called the Kisan Budget. Congress further proposed to make non-payment of loans by farmers’ civil offence instead of criminal one and promised to establish a permanent National Commission on Agricultural Development and Planning.“We will withdraw immediately the widely resented Citizenship Amendment Bill introduced by the BJP government against the wishes of the people of the Northeast. We will ensure that no citizen of India is denied inclusion in the final National Register of Citizens,” the manifesto says.As per the document, 6% of the GDP will be spent on education while steps will be taken to strengthen public health.Rahul Gandhi was joined by other top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and P Chidambaram, as the opposition party unveiled its manifesto.Chidambaram said real issues in the country are unemployment, farmer distress and women's safety among others and accused the ruling BJP of trying to take narrative to hyper nationalism.Singh said the manifesto's purpose is to spell out the vision for the country to move towards forward-looking and inclusive economy and polity.Congress in its manifesto said that it "will radically simplify" the GST regime with a single moderate rate of tax, zero rating of exports, and exemption for essential goods and services. We also promise panchayats and municipalities a share of GST revenues."Congress promises to pass in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha the Women’s Reser- vation Bill reserving 33 percent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the State Legisla- tive Assemblies. Congress will also reserve 33 percent of all posts/vacancies in the Central," the party stated in its manifesto.The Congress has promised to remove the anomalies in the implementation of one rank, one pension (OROP) scheme for veterans.The Congress says it will ensure that the linking of Aadhaar is voluntary but encouraged. No one shall be excluded because of non-linking of Aadhaar, it said.Congress says that it will implement "in letter and spirit", the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and secure for the Scheduled Tribes the rights guaranteed under the Act. "No forest dweller will be unjustly evicted. We will establish a National Commission for Non-Timber Forest Produce. To im- prove the livelihood and income of Adivasis, we will offer Minimum Support Prices for NTFP," the party promised."We will pass the Right to Homestead Act to provide a piece of land for every rural house- hold that does not own a home or own land on which a house may be built," the grand-old party promised."In the last 5 years under the NDA Government, hate crimes and atrocities against vulnerable sections of the people have increased manifold," says Congress in its manifesto, further promising to end "sense of impunity, stamp out mob violence and lynching, and prevent atrocities and hate crimes against the SC, ST, women and minorities. Congress will hold accountable the police and district administration for proven negligence in the case of riots, mob violence and hate crimes."Congress in its list of promises, says that it will uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution of India and protect their freedoms, including the freedom to dissent. "Congress will pass a law on privacy; restrict the use of Aadhaar to the original purposes of the Aadhaar Act; protect the rights of every citizen especially students, journalists, academics, artists, civil society activists and NGOs. Congress will review all laws and repeal those that are outdated, unjust or unreasonably restrict the freedom of the people," it said."Congress promises to revitalise the institutions that were brazenly undermined in the last 5 years such as RBI, ECI, CIC, CBI, etc," the party states, adding that it will abolish the "opaque electoral bonds" introduced by the NDA government and set up a National Election Fund that will be allocated at the time of elections to recognised political parties."Congress promises a comprehensive policy on urbanisation to address issues concerning our towns and cities, including city governance, livelihoods, housing, habitat, pollution, climate change, urban transport and disaster management. For the urban poor, we promise the Right to Housing and protection from arbitrary eviction, and a Slum Upgradation and Transformation Scheme. We will introduce a new model of governance for towns and cities through directly elected mayors. We will transform cities into engines of economic growth," the manifesto stated.Congress promises to be at the forefront of the battle against global warming and environmental protection. "We recognise that air pollution is a national public health emergency and will significantly strengthen the National Clean Air Programme. Forests, wildlife, water bodies, rivers, clean air and coastal zones are precious natural resources that belong to the people and we will protect them. We will set up an independent, empowered and transparent Environment Protection Authority, redefine the role of the Forest Departments and increase our forest cover," it stated.