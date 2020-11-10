Garkha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Garkha Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Garkha (गरखा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saran. Garkha is part of 20. Saran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,01,983 eligible electors, of which 1,62,156 were male, 1,38,706 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,83,158 eligible electors, of which 1,54,745 were male, 1,28,402 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,209 eligible electors, of which 1,14,560 were male, 97,649 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Garkha in 2015 was 660. In 2010, there were 314.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Muneshwar Chaudhary of RJD won in this seat by defeating Gyanchand Manjhi of BJP by a margin of 39,883 votes which was 25.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 56.59% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Gyan Chand Manjhi of BJP won in this seat defeating Muneshwar Chaudhary of RJD by a margin of 1,787 votes which was 1.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.6% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 119. Garkha Assembly segment of Saran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy won the Saran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Garkha are: Krishan Kumar Mantoo (BJP), Rahul Kumar (RLSP), Sunil Kumar (RJD), Nurjaha (BMF), Poonam Rai (JAPL), Vir Kunwar Singh (SSJP), Krishna Mishra (IND), Jitendra Kumar Singh (IND), Nand Kishor Singh (IND), Bikash Kumar (IND), Ram Pukar Mehata (IND), Shatrughan Tiwari (IND), Sangeeta Singh (IND), Sudish Kumar Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.47%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.71%, while it was 48.84% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 119. Garkha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 262. In 2010 there were 214 polling stations.

Extent:

119. Garkha constituency comprises of the following areas of Saran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Garkha; Gram Panchayats Badlu Tola, Lohari, Purwi Telpa, Sherpur, Bishunupura, Khalpura Bala, Maharajganj, Chirand, Jalalpur, Bhairopur Nijamat, Dumari, Musepur, Raipur Bingawa and Kotwa Patti Rampur of Chapra Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Saran.

Garkha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Garkha is 274.15 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Garkha is: 25°46'53.8"N 84°50'56.0"E.

