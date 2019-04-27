Gathbandhan Will Get a Majority, Says Mulayam Minutes After Rajnath Meets Him

Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow: Gathbandan will get a majority, everyone believes it. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/0ZwibW6Wpg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी से आज लखनऊ स्थित उनके आवास पर भेंट करके उनके स्वास्थ्य एवं कुशल क्षेम की जानकारी प्राप्त की। मैं उनके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य एवं दीर्घायु होने की कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/aMCVodCwIK — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 27, 2019

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav said on Saturday that the Gathbandhan will get a majority in upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called on Yadav late on Saturday evening to inquire about his health.Mulayam Singh had been admitted to the SGPGI here for about two hours after he complained of weakness. An official release said that the veteran leader had fluctuating sugar levels.Rajnath Singh went to Mulayam Singh's private residence at Shaheed Path and stayed there for about 30 minutes. The two leaders, both former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers, are known to share a warm rapport.Rajnath Singh, who is contesting again from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, faces the party's Poonam Sinha, the wife of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, in the contest.