New Delhi: Responding to the allegations related to Ajmal Kasab and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks made by a former top cop, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the officer will be summoned and the issue probed.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria, in his book titled 'Let Me Say It Now' released on Monday, wrote that the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks' convict Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab would have died as Bengaluru resident Samir Dinesh Chaudhari with a "red thread tied around his wrist" had militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) succeeded in its plans.

Deskhmukh on Tuesday said the government is gathering inputs on the book. "We will call Maria and talk to him and will probe the matter if needed," he said.

Maria in the book has indicated that the LeT wanted to project the attack as a case of "Hindu terrorism".

"There would have been screaming headlines on newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over the top TV journalists would have made a beeline for Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbours. But alas, it had not worked that way and here he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan," Maria has written.

