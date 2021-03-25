Gauhati East Candidate List: Key Contests in Gauhati East Assembly Constituency of Assam

Gauhati East Assembly constituency in Kamrup Metro district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Gauhati East seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Siddhartha Bhattacharya of BJP won from this seat beating Bobbeeta Sharma of INC by a margin of 96,637 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Capt. Robin Bordoloi. of INC won from this this constituency defeating Siddhartha Bhattacharya. of BJP by a margin of 3,997 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Gauhati Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Gauhati East Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Gauhati East constituency are: Siddhartha Bhattacharya of BJP, Smt. Ashima Bordoloi of CONG, Adeep Phukan of AJP