Gauhati East Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

53. Gauhati East (Guwahati East) (गौहाटी पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Kamrup Metro district of Assam. It shares a border with . Gauhati East is part of 7. Gauhati Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,39,508 eligible electors, of which 1,18,385 were male, 1,21,112 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gauhati East in 2021 is 1023.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,521 eligible electors, of which 1,09,741 were male, 1,06,780 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,25,828 eligible electors, of which 1,19,086 were male, 1,06,742 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gauhati East in 2016 was 65. In 2011, there were 63.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Siddhartha Bhattacharya of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bobbeeta Sharma of INC by a margin of 96,637 votes which was 59.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 78.49% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Capt. Robin Bordoloi. of INC won in this seat defeating Siddhartha Bhattacharya. of BJP by a margin of 3,997 votes which was 3.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.44% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 53. Gauhati East Assembly segment of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Gauhati East are: Ashima Bardoloi (INC), Raj Prasad Saikia (NPPA), Siddhartha Bhattacharya (BJP), Adip Kumar Phukan (AJP), Pranab Jyoti Das (RPIA), Bapi Aich (BGP), Bhupen Sarma (AIFB), Mitali Deka Devi (LJP), Diwas Phukan (IND), Pranay Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.15%, while it was 56.45% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 53. Gauhati East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 240. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

53. Gauhati East constituency comprises of the following areas of Kamrup Metro district of Assam: Ward Nos. 15 to 29 in Gauhati city in Gauhati sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Kamrup Metro.

The total area covered by Gauhati East is 116 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gauhati East is: 26°09’19.4"N 91°44’03.1"E.

