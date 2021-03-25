Gauhati West Candidate List: Key Contests in Gauhati West Assembly Constituency of Assam

Gauhati West Assembly constituency in Kamrup Metro district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Gauhati West seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ramendra Narayan Kalita of AGP won from this seat beating Dr. Jury Sharma Bordoloi of INC by a margin of 89,910 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Hementa Talukdar. of INC won from this this constituency defeating Manoj Ram Phookan. of BJP by a margin of 11,326 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Gauhati Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Gauhati West Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Gauhati West constituency are: Ramendra Narayan Kalita of AGP, Smt. Mira Borthakur Goswami of CONG, Dhananjoy Kalita of RD