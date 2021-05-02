Gauhati West Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

54. Gauhati West (Guwahati West) (गौहाटी पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Kamrup Metro district of Assam. It shares a border with Meghalaya (Ribhoi District). Gauhati West is part of 7. Gauhati Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,96,928 eligible electors, of which 1,46,540 were male, 1,50,380 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gauhati West in 2021 is 1026.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,54,391 eligible electors, of which 1,28,982 were male, 1,25,409 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,39,117 eligible electors, of which 1,23,642 were male, 1,15,475 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gauhati West in 2016 was 96. In 2011, there were 92.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Ramendra Narayan Kalita of AGP won in this seat by defeating Dr. Jury Sharma Bordoloi of INC by a margin of 89,910 votes which was 43.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 64.07% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Hementa Talukdar. of INC won in this seat defeating Manoj Ram Phookan. of BJP by a margin of 11,326 votes which was 7.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.5% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 54. Gauhati West Assembly segment of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Gauhati West are: Mira Borthakur Goswami (INC), Ramendra Narayan Kalita (AGP), Avijit Chakraborty (BGP), Kalyan Kumar Sharma (RPIA), Kishor Kumar Das (LJP), Debakesh Malla Buzarbaruah (JDU), Pankaj Das (SBP), Runa Laila (AJP), Amitabh Sarma (IND), Kazi Nekib Ahmed (IND), Dhananjay Kalita (IND), Nesaruddin Ahmed (IND), Baleswar Rongpi (IND), Raktimava Swami (IND), Swapnali Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.23%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.12%, while it was 65.87% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 54. Gauhati West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 285. In 2011 there were 280 polling stations.

EXTENT:

54. Gauhati West constituency comprises of the following areas of Kamrup Metro district of Assam: Dakhin Rani, Ram Charani and Bholagaon mouzas in Palasbari thana and Ward Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 8 to 14 in Gauhati city in Gauhati sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Kamrup Metro.

The total area covered by Gauhati West is 428 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gauhati West is: 26°03’35.3"N 91°39’20.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gauhati West results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam