Gaura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Gaura seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Nigar Fatma (BSP), Prabhat Kumar Verma (BJP), Ram Pratap Singh (INC), Sanjay Kumar (SP), Ram Vilas (JAP), Vijay Prakash (SHS), Shaym Narayan (JDL), Sanjay Kumar Pathak (AAP), Pramod Kumar (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND), Shiv Baran (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 53.69%, which is -1.92% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Prabhat Kumar Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gaura results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.301 Gaura (गौरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Gaura is part of Gonda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,71,771 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,00,831 were male and 1,70,906 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gaura in 2019 was: 851 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,46,551 eligible electors, of which 1,69,550 were male,1,42,278 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,91,934 eligible electors, of which 1,61,593 were male, 1,30,334 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gaura in 2017 was 80. In 2012, there were 45 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prabhat Kumar Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Pratap Singh of SP by a margin of 29,855 which was 17.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.79% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kunwar Anand Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Abdul Kalam Malik of INC by a margin of 7,095 votes which was 4.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 26.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 301 Gaura Assembly segment of the 59. Gonda Lok Sabha constituency. Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya of BJP won the Gonda Parliament seat defeating Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gonda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gaura are: Nigar Fatma (BSP), Prabhat Kumar Verma (BJP), Ram Pratap Singh (INC), Sanjay Kumar (SP), Ram Vilas (JAP), Vijay Prakash (SHS), Shaym Narayan (JDL), Sanjay Kumar Pathak (AAP), Pramod Kumar (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND), Shiv Baran (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 55.61%, while it was 56.13% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gaura went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.301 Gaura Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 315. In 2012, there were 283 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.301 Gaura comprises of the following areas of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Babhnan, 4 Maskanwa, 5 Gaura, Panchayats 52 Madhaipur, 53 Amghati, 54 Kaleniya, 57 Tamapar, 58 Mahewa Nankar, 59 Alanpur Grint, 60 Durgapur, 61 Amwa Mafi, 62 Jagnnathpur, 63 Kakrghata, 64 Garrahi and 65 –Bakhrawa of 3 Machhligaon KC of 2 Mankapur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gaura constituency, which are: Utraula, Mankapur, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Doomariyaganj,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gaura is approximately 506 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gaura is: 27°01’23.2"N 82°25’48.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gaura results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.